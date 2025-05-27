Fiji successfully hosts first mega cruise liner turnaround

Norwegian Sun mega cruise liner [Photo: Supplied]

Rosie Fiji Cruises has created history when the Norwegian Sun mega cruise liner docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka with 2,000 passengers and 1,000 crew earlier this month.

The Rosie Center performed an incredible logistical operation on a scale not seen before in Fiji.

Rosie Fiji Cruises, along with the Fiji Ports Authority, port agencies, and relevant government border agencies (Customs, Immigration, Biosecurity, and Tourism Police Unit), came together to deliver the most complex disembarkation and embarkation process.

This involved close to 4,000 international cruise passengers and over 8,000 pieces of check-in luggage, moved efficiently from port to airport, hotels, and vice versa.

Rosie Travel Group General Manager, Eroni Puamau, says this was not only one of the greatest logistical challenges they successfully hurdled but also a defining moment for Fiji’s cruise tourism industry.

A key factor that is working in Fiji’s favor to grow in cruise turnarounds is the well-established air connectivity with Fiji Airways, which is enabling cruise passengers to fly to Fiji from all key markets and embark on their cruise journey with ease.

And likewise, when they disembark and fly home from Fiji.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is in the Top 3 cruise line brands in the world based on volume of cruise passengers and programs globally, and they have confirmed plans to invest more of their cruise turnaround programs into our Pacific region, with Fiji playing a key role in their plans.

