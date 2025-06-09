Fiji strengthens protection for vulnerable older citizens

[File Photo]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says the government is taking bold steps to address rising concerns about elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

Minister revealed sobering statistics in 2024, nearly 2,000 crimes were committed against senior citizens, with 62% involving property theft, often by people known to the victims.

Cases of domestic violence, psychological abuse, and financial scams targeting older persons are also on the rise.

Article continues after advertisement

To combat these challenges, the Ministry is reviewing the outdated National Aging Policy and the National Council of Older Persons Act to better reflect current realities and protect elders more effectively.

Kiran says, Infrastructure upgrades are also underway. Residents of the damaged Lautoka Golden Age Home have been relocated to safer facilities, and plans are in motion to build modern, culturally appropriate aged care centers.

The Minister emphasized that while government action is critical, safeguarding older persons is a shared responsibility.

She says, families, communities, and faith groups must work together to ensure elders are treated with dignity, respect, and care.

With over 100,000 elders currently supported by family networks, the government aims to strengthen these systems while expanding awareness and education to prevent abuse and promote well-being.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.