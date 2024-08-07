Fiji signs MOU for emergency desilting PPP

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji / Facebook]

A Memorandum of Understanding for the Public Private Partnership Project for Emergency Desilting Works of Rivers and Creeks in Fiji, has been signed by Permanent Secretaries and representatives from five ministries and the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The MOU established collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management and the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The PPP Project for Emergency Desilting Works, represents a proactive strategy to enhance community resilience against climate change impacts, specifically mitigating flood risks.

Director for Waterways, Marau Vuli says that the collaboration fosters a unified approach among stakeholders, ensuring comprehensive consultations and incorporation of valuable insights.

He adds the MOU outlines roles, responsibilities and contributions of each stakeholder.

He says a Standard Operating Procedure has been developed to guide the project implementation and that the engaged private contractor will follow the SOP for effective and standardized project execution.

Vuli says this MOU signifies a commitment to collaborative action combining expertise and resources to address environmental challenges in Fiji.

The MOU will be subject to an annual review, allowing stakeholders to assess project outcomes, address emerging challenges, and refine strategies for improved effectiveness.