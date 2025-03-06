Fiji shines at CCW 2025 as outsourcing hub

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji’s outsourcing industry is in the spotlight at the 10th anniversary of Customer Contact Week, in Australia & New Zealand currently taking place at the Gold Coast.

The event brings together over 100 major businesses from the region for networking, discussions, and case studies.

Outsource Fiji, along with its members Oxygen Outsourcing and Nearshore, is showcasing Fiji as the ideal nearshoring destination for Australian and New Zealand businesses.

The country’s outsourcing sector has become a strategic hub for companies seeking cost-effective, high-quality customer engagement solutions.

Outsource Fiji President, Morika Hunter, highlighted that Fiji is now recognized as a go-to partner for businesses looking to enhance customer engagement while maintaining operational flexibility.

Hunter stressed that the sector plays a crucial role in economic empowerment and job creation, employing thousands of Fijians across various industries.

Fiji’s presence at CCW 2025 is also supported by the Fiji Consulate General and Trade Commission, Australia and New Zealand.

Trade Commissioner Daniel Stow reinforced the significance of Fiji’s outsourcing industry in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation in the Pacific region.

