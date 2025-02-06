Fiji sees strong economic growth

Fiji has collected approximately $1.8 billion in taxes between August 2024 and last month, exceeding the forecast by $136.4 million.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, shared this update during the Gold Card and Authorized Economic Operator membership renewal ceremony.

Professor Prasad says the tax collection from the first half of the fiscal year accounts for about 55 percent of the total budgeted tax revenues for 2024-25.

“The economic momentum is reflected in our strong tax collections as we have exceeded our projections in the first six months of FY2024-2025.”

Prasad adds that taxes are crucial for development, and funding essential services like education, healthcare, infrastructure, and local government services.

He says investment activity has gained traction, reflected by a 24.1 percent growth in new investment lending by commercial banks in 2024.

The acting PM also points to the increase in construction activity, driven by private-sector tourism projects and public-sector infrastructure projects announced in the 2024-2025 National Budget.