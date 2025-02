Fiji seeks enhanced defense cooperation with India

[Source: Fiji Government]

Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua has acknowledged India’s efforts in advancing Indo-Pacific security cooperation.

Tikoduadua, engaged in a high-level bilateral meeting with India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, at the BRIDGE Defence Ministers’ Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, India.

Tikoduadua conveyed Fiji’s interest in enhancing its defense capabilities through joint exercises and technology transfers.

The meeting reinforced the growing strategic partnership between Fiji and India, particularly in the areas of defense cooperation, military training, and regional security.

During discussions, both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military collaboration, focusing on capacity-building, maritime security, and intelligence-sharing.

India, a key partner for Fiji, reiterated its ongoing support for defense training programs for Fijian military personnel at premier Indian institutions.

The conversation also included India’s defense manufacturing sector, with Fiji exploring opportunities to procure surveillance drones, radar systems, and naval equipment to bolster its maritime security operations.

