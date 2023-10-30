Fiji reverses decision on China

Fiji has decided to withdraw from its participation in the Joint Statement on Human Rights Violations in Xinjiang, China, which was initially issued at the UN Third Committee on October 18th, 2023.

Initially, Fiji was among the 51 UN Member countries that jointly condemned the Chinese government for alleged crimes against humanity involving Uyghurs and other Turkic communities.

Today, the Fijian government states it has withdrawn, citing a renewed commitment to fostering enduring cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and the doctrine of non-interference in the domestic affairs of diplomatic partners.

In an official statement, the government emphasizes the high value it places on its bilateral relations with China and, adhering to its policy of non-interference, has chosen to withdraw Fiji’s previous vote.

Furthermore, the statement expresses Fiji’s desire and continued dedication to the relationship between the two countries.