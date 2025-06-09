Fiji remains bird flu free as BAF tightens surveillance

Biosecurity Authority of Fiji says Fiji remains free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, but is urging the public to stay vigilant.

This comes as the virus continues to spread globally.

BAF says strict border surveillance measures are in place, with risks mainly linked to migratory birds and illegal imports.

The Authority is advising poultry farmers to keep chickens in fenced or netted areas and avoid contact with wild ducks and other birds to reduce the risk of infection.

BAF is also calling on the public to report any unusual bird deaths to help protect Fiji’s poultry industry and wildlife.

