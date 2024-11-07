Fiji prioritizes child welfare with pledge to end violence

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya is set to announce Fiji’s pledge to end violence against children.

The announcement will take place at the First Global Ministers Forum to End Violence against Children in Bogota, Colombia this week.

This pledge marks a significant step in the governments’ ongoing efforts to prioritize child welfare and safeguard the rights of Fiji’s most vulnerable.

Article continues after advertisement

Tabuya says Fiji stands united in their commitment to protect children from violence.

She says they recognize that ending violence against children requires concerted action, collaboration, and strong policies that are not only responsive but also preventative.

She adds that their pledge is a clear declaration that Fiji will continue to lead by example in creating a future where every child can grow up free from fear and harm.

Fiji pledges to reform current child protection laws that prioritize child removal, transitioning to a system that upholds the principle that children should, wherever possible, grow up in environments that foster positive relationships with their parents, families, and communities.

The reforms will also overhaul juvenile justice laws, focusing on diversion rather than punishment by addressing the root causes of why children come into contact with the law.

Other commitments within the pledge include strengthening civil society and child protection coordination, monitoring and evaluating prevention programs and importantly, improving family economic security and support.