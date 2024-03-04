Fiji Police arrest 56 PSV drivers for drug possession

LTA consultation

The Fiji Police Force has arrested and charged a total of 56 public service vehicle drivers and owners found to be in possession of drugs last year.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana highlighted this during the Land Transport Authority’s public consultation.

The consultations are being held to discuss the proposal of implementing mandatory drug tests for new or renewing driver licenses.

In January alone, the Fiji Police found eight PSV drivers in possession of drugs.



SSP Divuana also mentioned that the Northern Division, like other divisions in Fiji, is not exempt from issues related to illegal drug possession.

The police are working with stakeholders on a policy to eradicate the issue of drug possession among PSV drivers.

However, not a single submission has been received from members of the public on the proposed policy.

The intention of implementing mandatory drug tests is to minimize accidents and injuries caused by drivers abusing prohibited substances, enhance road safety for drivers, and provide a safer environment for the public travelling on PSVs.