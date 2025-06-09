Fiji poised to benefit from China’s new priorities

China says its upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan will open a new chapter in cooperation with Fiji, offering major opportunities in trade, technology, and sustainable development.

Officiating during the Commemorative cover on the 50th anniversary of China-Fiji Diplomatic relations Chargé d’Affaires Wang Yuan says the plan, covering the years 2026 to 2030, is being described as a crucial step toward China’s long-term goal of full modernization by 2035.

Hee adds that Beijing has outlined seven key priorities for the new development plan including high-quality growth, technological self-reliance, deeper reforms, improved living standards, environmental protection, and strengthened national security.

Yuan says Fiji will be among the countries to benefit and despite global uncertainty, China says its economy remains strong and resilient, with growing demand for high-quality imports and Fijian products such as Fiji Water, kava, turmeric, noni, and skincare items were recently showcased at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, opening more doors for Fijian exporters.

China says it is ready to import more premium products from Fiji and deepen economic ties.

The Chargé d’Affaires highlights that China is willing to encourage more Chinese high-tech companies to invest in Fiji, help train local talent, and expand cooperation in green infrastructure, clean energy, the digital economy, and low-carbon technologies.

Yuan notes say these partnerships could help Fiji tackle climate change and support its shift toward greener development.

The Chinese Chargé d’Affaires adds that this year marks 50 years of diplomatic ties between China and Fiji and its 15th National plan will pave the way for what future partnerships will hold for both nations.

