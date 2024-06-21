Fiji Pine Ltd provides education assistance for landowners

Over 100 members of landowning units in the Province of Bua have received assistance for education worth $105,000 from Fiji Pine Limited.

The assistance covers educational needs for members of the landowning units currently undertaking studies at higher education institutions.

It includes the provision of laptops for 12 students, worth over $12,000.

Group Executive Director, Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says the assistance is part of the company’s corporate-social responsibility to landowners.

The assistance has been sourced from the company’s Landowner Community Development Fund; a pool that extracts landowners’ benefits on a 5.5 percent basis from logging, cartage and operations on the road.

LCDF also assists with other initiatives such as provision of water and electricity in rural areas, sponsorship of a sport event, with a priority in education.