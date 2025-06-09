Fiji offers land to climate refugees

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji has offered land to citizens of the Marshall Islands displaced by rising sea levels.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka made the pledge during a meeting with President Hilda Heini at the Pacific Islands Forum in Honiara.

He reaffirmed Fiji’s solidarity following last month’s fire that destroyed the Nitijela, the Marshall Islands’ Parliament.

Rabuka paid tribute to former Marshall Islands President Christopher Loeak, calling him a steadfast friend of Fiji and a champion of the Blue Pacific Continent.

The leaders discussed strengthening trade, economic cooperation, and regional security, while addressing the urgent threat of climate change.

President Heini thanked Fiji for its support and welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement on development cooperation.

She acknowledged the contributions of the Fijian community in the Marshall Islands, particularly in health and education, and encouraged further exchanges to benefit both nations.

The meeting concluded with both leaders endorsing their commitment to regional cooperation, resilience, and peace, united by a shared vision for a strong and prosperous Blue Pacific.

