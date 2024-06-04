Fiji offers investment opportunities for NZ businesses

Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad [Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji offers Kiwi businesses unmatched investment opportunities across a range of sectors and industries, both established and emerging.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad while addressing the Fiji New Zealand business forum.

The Minister acknowledges the effort taken up by the Business Council for organizing this mission and bringing an extensive delegation over to Fiji.

“I would like to acknowledge the Business Council for organizing this mission and bringing such an extensive delegation over to Fiji so we can continue to strengthen our business-to-business and economic ties.”

Prasad says that the delegation will ensure and will continue to strengthen Fijian businesses and its economic ties.

“I understand that the delegation is around 50 representatives from the business community and the private sector, a significant increase I’m told from previous years and this is also I think a sign of New Zealand’s strong confidence in doing business in Fiji and a reflection of our close relationship that our two countries share for a very, very long time.”

He adds that New Zealand has played a vital role in helping the country during times of natural disaster and during the phase of a global pandemic.