Fiji Muslim League to take legal action against Padarath

Fiji Muslim League President, Hafiz Khan has confirmed that they will be taking legal action against former politician Ben Padarath.

This comes following Padarath’s post on his Facebook page.

Padarath had posted a picture of the Head Boy of Lautoka Muslim College and questioned why the student is allowed to grow a beard, while boys in other schools are made to clean shave daily.

Khan says they are taking legal action to ensure students are not vilified as such on social media and people who perpetrate these kinds of actions should be punished to the full extent.

“Yes we run schools for the benefit of children, and the children of this country are the most important assets that we have. And nobody, Ben Padarath or whoever, to play with their emotions and in particularly disrupt their lifestyle and to demean them and that’s what he has been doing.”

When contacted by FBC News, Padarath says he only became aware of the Fiji Muslim League’s action after he was called and also received emailed questions by one of the dailies.

In another post on his Facebook page today, Padarath has said the Muslim League has chosen to make his posting a religious and racist issue when his original question to Education Minister Rosy Akbar was for her to simply clarify the rules and regulations of her Ministry and has nothing whatsoever to do with race or religion.