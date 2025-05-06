Fiji mourns the loss of acclaimed cardiac surgeon

The late, Dr. Parma Nand. [Photo Credit: NFP]

Fiji is mourning the sudden passing of internationally renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Parma Nand, a pioneering figure in the medical field who left an indelible mark on the country’s healthcare landscape.

Dr. Nand passed away on Sunday, May 4th, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Originally from Labasa, Dr. Nand rose to international acclaim as a leading cardiac surgeon, earning global recognition for his expertise and dedication.

Despite establishing his career abroad, Dr. Nand remained deeply connected to his homeland, returning year after year since 2006 to provide free cardiac surgeries and support the training of local medical professionals.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, describing Dr. Nand as “a giant among surgeons” and “a true son of Fiji.”

Professor Prasad says Dr. Nand achieved name, fame, and acclaim but he never once forgot that Fiji was his land of birth.

He adds that Dr Nand’s annual visits not only saved lives but also reduced the financial burden on families and helped train local surgeons through hands-on experience.

In addition to his surgical work, Dr. Nand also authored respected medical publications, contributing to global knowledge in his field.

