Fiji lends precision support

In an act of Pacific solidarity, Fiji has handed over recalibrated weight sets to Niue and Tuvalu.

This gesture not only strengthens legal metrology in the region but also reaffirms the value of purposeful collaboration.

Fiji, through its Department of National Trade Measurement and Standards, formally transferred standard mass sets to Niue and Tuvalu under the Pacific Quality Infrastructure Initiative.

The transfer was facilitated by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, and is part of a broader regional push to build robust national quality infrastructure systems that support fair trade, protect consumers, and align Pacific economies with global standards.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali described the handover as “a gesture of trust, solidarity, and continuity,” highlighting its deeper meaning beyond technical value.

Ali says the weights will be essential in verifying and certifying the accuracy of weighing equipment used across local markets.

