Fiji leads disability rights advocacy

Fiji is a country that advocates for and empowers persons with disabilities through the recognition of their human rights and the creation of a peaceful, barrier-free and inclusive society for all.

The National Council of People with Disabilities Executive Director, Lemeki Cagialau highlights that Fiji leads in advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities at the

Suva Consultation for the Draft National Policy on Persons with Disabilities yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

“For us, we’re so thankful that Fiji has, you know compared to other small Pacific nations Fiji has taken the lead role in advocating the rights of persons with disabilities and you have seen here in Fiji, we have our OPDs for organizations with persons with disabilities”.

Cagialau adds that the national policy will try to ensure that people with disabilities have equal opportunity to access services and other aspects of life.

By bringing together stakeholders from different backgrounds and perspectives to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by this marginalized community, the consultation has the potential to create lasting change.

The next consultation will be held in Levuka in the coming weeks.