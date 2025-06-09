Fiji launches Green Financial Taxonomy Framework

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/Facebook]

The first-ever Green Financial Taxonomy Framework was launched today, marking a major step towards sustainable investment and growth.

The initiative is part of Fiji’s broader integration of the blue economy and its ongoing fight against climate change.

Minister for Finance, Esrom Immanuel, says the framework will serve as a guide for directing funds to support projects in sustainable development and climate resilience.

“This taxonomy provides a clear pathway for investors and institutions to channel resources into initiatives that drive green growth and strengthen our climate response.”

Immanuel says Fiji is affected by climate change and the Framework is a readily available plan to support the nation’s efforts to reduce its impact.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Peter Roberts, says this initiative is part of the Vuvale Partnership, which stands together in support of their shared challenges in the Pacific.

Planned since 2022, today’s launch demonstrates Fiji’s determination to integrate sustainable finance into national development and climate resilience strategies.

