Fiji hosts game-changing maritime office

The Pacific faces urgent threats from climate change, pollution, and weak maritime governance.

The new International Maritime Organization (IMO) Regional Presence Office (RPO) in Suva aims to tackle these challenges directly.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the RPO “belongs to all of us.”

He stressed its key role in boosting maritime safety, pollution control, decarbonisation, and law reform across Pacific Island countries.

Tuisawau explained Fiji’s reforms including a National Transport Sector Master Plan and a transport decarbonisation strategy.

He said the RPO would help align these efforts with international climate goals.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Domínguez called maritime transport “a lifeline for economies, communities and connectivity.”

He described the new office as a milestone that will strengthen cooperation and capacity across the Pacific.

He also stressed IMO’s commitment to decarbonisation and delivering clear results in safety and environmental protection.

Deputy Director-General of the Pacific Community, Dr Paula Vivili, said the RPO “responds directly to our region’s needs.”

She called it vital to the Pacific One Maritime Framework, a shared plan for a safe and sustainable maritime sector.

The IMO RPO will be based at SPC’s Lotus Building in Suva during its initial phase.

It will serve as a hub for expertise, coordination and cooperation between Pacific countries and global maritime bodies.

