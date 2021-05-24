Fiji's HIV status indicates good data system

The Ministry of Health says the report on Fiji’s HIV status is an indication of a good data system in place.

This week it was revealed that Fiji is in the top five countries in the Asia Pacific region with growing HIV cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says proper data-keeping has enabled Fiji to reveal the problem and at the same time work towards addressing it.

Fiji currently has 506 people living with HIV including 38 children.

Doctor Fong says they are prioritizing the vaccination of these individuals and procedures have been put in place to see that they continue to receive their medications.

“Even during the pandemic, we reoriented services for HIV patient in the manner that was friendly to them, we basically ensure that we look for them to sort them out for vaccination, and there was a platform set up for them to be delivered medication as and when they need it.”

When asked about preventative measures, Dr Fong says traditional methods of peer education and awareness will be strengthened.

Dr Fong says the Ministry will try and introduce ideas to better inform young adults about safe sexual behaviours.