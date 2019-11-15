Fiji FACT semifinals postponed

Home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 29, 2020 7:30 am

The Vodafone Fiji FACT games scheduled for today has been called off.

Fiji Football Association made the decision after a meeting this morning due to the weather condition.

The semifinals have been postponed to next weekend in Labasa and fans can still use the tickets they’ve bought next week.

Fiji FA is urging northern fans not to travel to Subrail Park today.

The Fiji FA will make further comments next week and hoping the weather improves.

