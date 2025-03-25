Fiji faces waste disposal challenges in Tuna fishing

[Photo Credit: Oceania]

Fiji’s efforts in managing tuna fisheries are closely linked to its commitment to managing pollution at sea.

Deputy Secretary of Fisheries Netani Tavaga states that Fiji adheres to strict conservation rules as a member of TUNA Global Regional Fisheries Management Organizations, reporting on marine pollution such as minor oil spills and line cuts.

However, Tavaga acknowledges that challenges persist in balancing waste disposal with fishing operations.

Article continues after advertisement

He says fishermen are facing challenges in storing and disposing waste while at sea.

“We’ve been working with the Fiji fishing industry to be able to collect that garbage and bring it back to shore, but of course there are issues around bringing that type of pollution or rubbish back to the ports in Suva, and the quality that needs to be maintained on the vessel for the fish species particularly.”

While responding to question to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense yesterday Tavaga says they are looking at a solution currently used by Korean fishermen.

“I will add on that there’s research to biodegradable mainlines which is the line on which TUNA longline fishing is done. I believe the Koreans are working on it and it deteriorates by the seventh year. It’s already started to disintegrate which is quite an advancement.”

Committee Deputy Chair Rinesh Sharma raised questions on the economic losses due to overfishing.

Sharma says Fiji loses billions of dollars in overfishing at high seas.

“So you’ve spoken about the tuna management and Fiji’s participation in these boards regional and international. Is there any data with the Ministry of Fisheries in terms of the migration behavior of the tuna of the species?”

The Ministry of Fisheries in response says they track tuna migration patterns to ensure sustainable fishing practices are used. Data is also collected to combat the economic impact of overfishing in the high seas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.