Fiji faces push to ban deep sea mining

As deep sea mining gains attention in some Pacific island countries, concerns are rising about the long-term environmental and cultural risks tied to the practice.

In Fiji, growing calls are being made for stronger legislative measures to ban DSM entirely, with advocates pushing for action to safeguard Fiji’s rich marine biodiversity and protect the rights of indigenous communities.

Independent policy consultant Lagi Toribau points out that while a handful of countries have committed to DSM activities, many others, including Fiji are still evaluating their stance on the issue.

Article continues after advertisement

The debate revolves around the importance of thorough consultations with local communities, a point reiterated by numerous environmental groups.

“What we’re saying is you need to put this back because we need the basics, we need the legitimacy, the proper engagement, consultation with your people, with Indigenous knowledge holders, with communities, affected communities with civil society.”

Toribau explains that in countries like Nauru and the Cook Islands, governments have moved forward with DSM without meaningful engagement with their people, a process he argues lacks legitimacy.

He says that a more inclusive approach, one that integrates community perspectives and indigenous knowledge is vital.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga shares this view, emphasizing that DSM should not be prioritized over more urgent regional challenges such as climate change and sustainable development.

Catanasiga believes the government must lead the way in banning DSM, describing it as a “distraction” from more pressing issues that need attention.

“You know, GCC has just been set up, that’s the great council of chiefs. It’s clear, but the position should be no DSM, no moratorium, it’s a complete ban, we want. And I think that GCC, if it’s established, then we’re a blessing in disguise because we’ve got to use that mechanism to stop any suggestions for DSM if we do want to.”

The call for a permanent legal ban on DSM is rooted in environmental and legal concerns. Alongside FCOSS, other local organizations have raised alarms over the irreversible damage DSM could inflict on marine ecosystems, which are essential to Fiji’s coastal communities.

Catanasiga points out that current regulatory frameworks are insufficient to protect these ecosystems, leaving Fiji vulnerable to exploitation by corporate interests.

She states the need for stronger legal protections, noting that laws like the Mining Act of 1965 could easily be amended to allow DSM, putting Fiji at risk of being pressured into participating in the industry if legal frameworks are not revised.

The potential effects of DSM on marine biodiversity are troubling, with risks to fish stocks and vital coastal resources.

The full environmental impact remains poorly understood, and critics argue that the current Environmental Management Act does not provide enough safeguards against the unknown risks posed by DSM.

Catanasiga advocates for the creation of a legally binding framework to ban DSM outright and calls for Fiji to withdraw from international agreements that support DSM, especially those that conflict with the country’s ocean protection goals.

The ocean, she says, is more than just a resource, it is a lifeline and a cultural heritage for indigenous peoples.

Central to the opposition to DSM is a strong sense of solidarity among local communities, environmental advocates, and indigenous leaders.

This unity includes exploring legal avenues to challenge any attempts to approve DSM in Fiji’s waters.

Supporters argue that Fiji should take a bold stance in the Pacific region, rejecting DSM to protect its environment and cultural heritage, ensuring a sustainable future for the next generations.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link