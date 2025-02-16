PM weighs Israel Embassy location

[ Source : Fiji Government ]

Fiji is considering establishing an Embassy in Israel, a move that has been under discussion since the Coalition Government took office.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka raised the issue during talks with Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Moshe Sa’ar at the 61st Munich Security Conference.

“We had been thinking about putting the Fiji embassy in Jerusalem, and we are committed to putting our embassy in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is sometimes known as disputed territory, but when you look at the history of the land.”

Article continues after advertisement

The key debate centers on the embassy’s location with Tel Aviv traditionally hosting diplomatic missions, while some countries including the US who have shifted theirs to Jerusalem.

The decision holds geopolitical significance as Jerusalem’s status remains a contentious issue in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Rabuka also highlighted the historical complexities of the region, referencing the 1917 Balfour Agreement which outlined a homeland for Jews and Palestinians while designating Jerusalem as an international city.

Fiji’s potential embassy placement will likely factor in diplomatic, historical and political considerations as the government moves forward.

ur Agreement of 1917, which divided the region for both Jews and Palestinians, leaving Jerusalem as an international city.