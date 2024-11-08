Fiji eyes cultural tourism growth

Shaheen Ali [2nd from right] during his historic visit to Jing’an Temple in Shanghai, China [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, and Communications, Shaheen Ali, has emphasized Fiji’s commitment to sustainable tourism development.

Ali visited the historic Jing’an Temple in Shanghai, China, as part of Fiji’s efforts to explore opportunities in cultural tourism investment.

He notes that investment in cultural tourism projects would contribute to local communities.

The visit was undertaken on the margins of the China International Import Expo, in which the Fijian delegation is also participating in to strengthen trade and investment ties with China.

The exploratory visit aligns with Fiji’s vision to enhance the tourism landscape by fostering international partnerships and introducing unique cultural experiences for visitors.

Ali met with the Master of the Jing’an Temple to discuss potential collaborations in cultural tourism.

The dialogue focused on innovative approaches to creating immersive experiences that celebrate heritage, spirituality, and cross-cultural exchange.

He also highlighted Fiji’s appeal as a diverse cultural destination with deep-rooted traditions, expressing enthusiasm for cultural tourism as an avenue to further develop Fiji’s tourism offerings.