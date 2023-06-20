Fiji explores trade with Europe

[Source: Investment Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji-European Union Trade and Investment Forum has been launched to enhance trade relations and explore new avenues of collaboration.

Speaking during the launch yesterday, Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the forum aims to showcase the best that Fiji has to offer to European partners.

He says the forum provides a platform to facilitate the exchange of ideas, products and knowledge.

“This Trade and Investment Forum provides a unique opportunity for our MSMEs to showcase what we as a nation have to offer in terms of our products, services, resources, and innovations on an international stage, fostering networking, collaboration, and future partnerships.”



The Forum launch brought together over 20 local and foreign companies from a variety of sectors, including agro-businesses, the energy sector, logistics, and forestry.