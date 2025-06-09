Fiji deposits instruments of ratification for BBNJ Agreement

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Fiji has officially deposited its instrument of ratification for the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions agreement with the United Nations.

This action signals Fiji’s strong commitment to protecting marine life in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

The deposit was made by Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, during the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

It marks Fiji’s formal endorsement of the historic treaty, which aims to safeguard the high seas through enhanced international cooperation and governance.

Bulitavu emphasised the importance of the BBNJ Agreement, which seeks to scale up the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, for the benefit of all.

Fiji is calling on countries that have not yet ratified the BBNJ Agreement to do so promptly, to help ensure it enters into force this year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.