Fiji delegation in Jakarta for peer exchange

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook]

A delegation from the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is in Jakarta, Indonesia for a week-long peer-to-peer exchange.

The Fiji delegation that is led by Sakiasi Ditoka will be part of the exchange programme that is part of the Trilateral Cooperation Program between the Governments of Indonesia, Australia and Fiji.

Organised by the Australia-Indonesia Partnership for Disaster Risk Management, on behalf of the Australian Embassy Jakarta, the visit aims to facilitate the sharing and exchanging of knowledge as well as experiences on specific topics including the establishment of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management and Disaster Management System in Indonesia.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook]

The peer-to-peer exchange programme aligns with one of the Ministry’s 5 Strategic Priority Areas of – Effective coordination and facilitation of national disaster operations and disaster risk reduction.

Fiji, as the current chair for the Pacific Disaster Risk Management Ministers Meeting, is grateful for this peer exchange opportunity to learn how regional coordination mechanisms are working in the Southeast Asia countries through the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Centre.

The inaugural meeting was endorsed in the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders meeting that recently concluded in Tonga.

Meanwhile, following their arrival in Jakarta on Sunday, the delegation also paid a courtesy visit to Fiji’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Amena Yauvoli where they presented their i-sevusevu before proceeding with this week’s program.