Fiji delegation holds bilateral meeting in China

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Fiji Embassy in Beijing, China, plays a critical role in forging relationships, identifying key areas of interest to improve the country’s economic status, and advancing common development priorities.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya during a bilateral meeting in China earlier this week.

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro and the Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh were also part of the delegation, where Fiji’s Ambassador to China, Manasa Tagicakibau, spoke about the current partnerships Fiji has with China.

They were also informed as to what the Embassy is doing to ensure that Fiji’s bilateral relationship with China is strengthened.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the prospects for engaging and finding pathways in key areas of socioeconomic advancement with China as a development partner.