Fiji committed to regional stability says PM

Fiji is positioning itself as a strategic player in the Pacific, ensuring stability while navigating shifting U.S. trade policies, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking on Fiji’s approach, Rabuka notes that while the U.S. sets regional trade policies, there is still room for individual Pacific nations to negotiate bilateral agreements.

He adds that Fiji is assessing the impact of U.S. tariff changes, such as those imposed on Mexico and Canada, and working on solutions that could also benefit other Pacific nations.

“The national benefits that Fiji gets because of our bilateral arrangement can benefit the other countries in the region by our own trade with them.”

He says Fiji will ensure its trade partners align with American interests to avoid potential geopolitical conflicts.

Rabuka adds that Fiji is a “stable strategic thinker,” committed to maintaining regional stability and preventing tensions from escalating.

“We would like to do everything in our power to maintain stability in the region and not fuel any competition.”

Rabuka highlights the need for Pacific nations to make calculated trade decisions, noting that one wrong move by a single country can affect the entire region and its stability.

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on imposing high tariffs on Chinese imports and other trading partners.

He announced a 25 percent tariff on Canada and Mexico due to immigration and drug concerns, as well as a 10 percent tariff on China.

However, he later delayed the Canada and Mexico tariffs by 30 days.