Fiji/China leadership aimed at creating sustainable economy

Fiji is co-chairing a discussion in the World Trade Organisation on finding durable solutions to addressing plastic pollution.

With Fiji joining the global effort to reduce the use of single use and other forms of plastic – this discussion is being co-chaired with China.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Nazhat Shameem Khan says that for Fiji and the Pacific, plastics are a threat to the ocean, to fish, and to tourism, and this was a chance for the global trading community and the WTO, to be on the right side of history.

Khan says that the WTO 12th Ministerial Conference, which is to be held in June this year in Kazakhstan, is an ideal opportunity to launch an initiative to save our environment from plastic pollution.

This discussion attempts to coherently examine the role of trade and trade policies in supporting both domestic and international efforts in transitioning to more resource efficient and sustainable plastics economy.

This initiative by Fiji and China, is part of our ongoing efforts to protect our environment and oceans for sustainable development.