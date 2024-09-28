Fiji calls for action on greenhouse gas emissions

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere while delivering Fiji’s statement at the 79th United Nations General Assembly [Source: Fiji Government]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on countries to work together with the UN to implement the outcomes of the global stock take undertaken at COP28.

The President made the comment while delivering Fiji’s statement at the 79th United Nations General Assembly yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame says deep, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in line with 1.5 Degrees Celsius must be vigorously pursued and accelerated.

He says the phase-out of unabated coal power and transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems will contribute to the achievement of net zero targets by 2050.

The President adds that adaptation and mitigation financing require a substantial increase.

He then call on states to commit to finalizing the new collective quantified goal and address glaring gaps in climate finance.