Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Government to provide grants for first home buyers|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|New FNPF assistance announced|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|Business-friendly measures extended|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Budget 2020-21

Education Ministry content with budget allocation

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 18, 2020 12:35 pm
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts has been allocated $450.6m in the 2020/2021 national budget, a decrease of $17.1m from last year’s allocation.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar says she is happy with the budget given to her Ministry taking into account the impact of COVID-19 facing thousands of Fijians today.

Akbar says her Ministry is responsible for building a knowledge-based society by ensuring that our young people have equitable access to high-quality education at all levels.

Article continues after advertisement

“First of all I am very happy that my teachers will not go through any pay cut and I’m sure they are happy. I think the job ahead of us is going to be a challenging one and our focus would on finding efficiency within the budget we’ve been given without compromising the quality of education.”

Akbar says the education budget is focused and targeted to the needs of the education sector.

“I am pleased that we will still continue with our subsidized transportation will still be going with the free textbooks and there has been a slight reduction in the grant. All in all, I’m very happy and I would like to encourage all the teachers and all those that work for the Ministry of Education to stay focused.”

The Economy Minister in his budget address last night reveals that they’re making some policy changes to raise the qualifying standards for students and lower costs.

Students who earn marks above 250 on their Year 13 exams will qualify for the Tertiary Education Loan Scheme.

The government is also lowering TELS and Topper’s Scholarships available, along with some other belt-tightening measures.

However, to grant flexibility to those still paying back loans, TELS repayments will be suspended another year, until 31 December 2021.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.