FIJIAN BUDGET
Construction projects to provide more employment opportunities: PM

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 28, 2020 6:03 am

The Prime Minister is urging various stakeholders and the private sector to work together to build our way out of this COVID-19 economic crisis.

Voreqe Bainimarama says there is a need to push forward with construction and empowering Fijians to build their homes.

Bainimarama reiterated the need to innovate our way out of this crisis by getting businesses open and helping new businesses to begin.

Article continues after advertisement

“Across the country, we have construction projects that are ready to begin. These projects for which approvals have been sought and every box has been ticked, save for the ground-breaking”.

The Prime Minister says they’re also supporting families looking to build or buy their first home and realizing people’s right to housing.

“Many are young people, Fijians who ought to building and owning homes of their own. Road by road, building by building, and house by house, every cent spent if this stimulus will help employ people build confidence, and ripple throughout the economy, ultimately landing in our people’s pockets”.

The government will be pressing forward with some of its projects around the country which will provide employment opportunities for 1, 600 Fijians.

Posted by FBC News on Sunday, July 26, 2020

 

