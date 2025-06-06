Fiji braces for more heavy rain

[File Photo]

A trough of low pressure will continue to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms across most parts of Fiji until the weekend.

Rainfall may ease in western areas but wet conditions are expected to persist elsewhere.

Southerly winds dominate the west while northeast winds affect the east of the islands.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nadi Weather Office warns of wet roads, reduced visibility, flash flooding in small streams and low crossings and surface flooding in urban areas with poor drainage.

Fijians are urged to stay alert and follow weather updates as the heavy rain continues.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.