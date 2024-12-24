Fiji braces for heavy rain this festive season

Fijians may have to re-consider their plans for outdoor activities or gatherings during Christmas due to the heavy rain warning issued for greater parts of Fiji.

These areas include Western and Interior Viti Levu, including Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki, Tailevu North, and Yasawa.

The warning also applies to the Mamanuca Group, Kadavu, nearby smaller islands, Lomaiviti, and the Southern Lau Group.

A heavy rain alert remains in effect for the rest of the Fiji group.

The forecasted heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in low-lying areas, making it crucial to follow advisories from relevant authorities.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is urging the public to take caution and avoid crossing or swimming in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads, and walkways.

NDRMO also encourages mariners and the public to check weather and marine forecasts before heading out to sea, as a strong wind warning is in place and conditions may deteriorate rapidly.

The NDRMO assures the public that it is working closely with the Fiji Meteorological Service to monitor the weather and issue further advisories as necessary.