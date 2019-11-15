Fiji and Tonga to hold talks on the Minerva Reef

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Inia Seruiratu says his Ministry is currently looking at inviting his Tongan counterpart to hold discussions.

Seruiratu says the discussion will focus around the dispute over the Minerva Reef that is located to the South of Fiji and Tonga.

He adds that both countries hold different opinions of what the reefs are as Tonga believes it is an island while Fiji believes it is a submerged reef.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says the Tongan Foreign Minister was invited for discussions in November last year however that did not eventuate and he is looking at inviting him over again.

“It is very critical for us now to register our baselines and all our claims because of the rise in sea levels. Because may be who knows in the next few years some of these baselines will be under water again and that is why we need to quicken the process”.

The Minister has also revealed an invitation was sent in November last year to the Tongan Foreign Minister, however there was no response.