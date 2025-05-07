Fiji and Tonga deepen economic ties

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Fiji is the fourth largest exporter of goods to Tonga, and this relationship is set to deepen.

Both nations are working towards expanding their bilateral trade, digital connectivity, and regional resilience through targeted economic diplomacy.

In a bilateral meeting in Tonga yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica met the Kingdom’s acting Prime Minister Dr Taniela Likuʻohihifo Fusimalohi.

Fiji – Tonga Business Mission participants [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The meeting, during the Investment Fiji-led Fiji-Tonga Business Mission and the DPM’s official visit, focused on elevating Pacific-led trade, digital transformation, and sustainable development.

The meeting between the two leaders identified critical areas for enhanced cooperation, including improving shipping logistics, reducing trade bottlenecks, expanding digital infrastructure, and strengthening small business ecosystems.



Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Kamikamica also says the current trading relationship can be improved significantly with better connectivity and policy alignment.

Echoing the same sentiment, Tonga’s Acting Prime Minister highlighted the need for sustainable and efficient trade routes, regional air and sea connectivity, and a unified Pacific infrastructure development.

A key development during the bilateral meeting was the discussion of growing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.

Both Fiji and Tonga welcomed the UAE’s increasing involvement in the Pacific, particularly through support from institutions such as Masdar (renewable energy) and the Khalifa Fund (SME development), as well as interest in digital public infrastructure and climate-resilient financing.

