Fiji and Indonesia strengthen ties

The Indonesian Navy’s hospital ship, KRI Wahidin Sudirohusodo-991

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has stressed the importance of promoting diplomatic ties and cultural exchange with Indonesia.

This follows the recent visit of the Indonesian Navy’s hospital ship, KRI Wahidin Sudirohusodo-991, to Suva as part of the “Port Visit 2024” mission, a goodwill initiative.

Tikoduadua expressed his support for closer cooperation with Indonesia, highlighting the significance of partnerships that enhance regional security, resilience, and development.

The vessel arrived in Suva’s harbor on November 2nd, where it was welcomed by the Indonesian Ambassador to Fiji, Dupito Simamora, and local officials.

During the visit, several key activities were held, including an Open Ship Event, where attendees had the opportunity to explore the ship’s facilities and learn about the Indonesian Navy’s capabilities and commitment to peace and resilience.

The Indonesian government also presented medical equipment and supplies to the Fijian government.

The handover was received by Fiji Navy Commander Humphrey Tawake and Director Josefa Tuima of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further strengthening the shared health and resilience goals between the two nations.