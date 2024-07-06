Fiji and FSM to review development cooperation agreement

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka [right] with the Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia Carson K. Sigrah [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Federated States of Micronesia look forward to reviewing the Development Cooperation Agreement.

The two countries intend to realign engagements on the key priorities such as connectivity, climate resilience and financing, Illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) Fishing, defence and security to mention a few.

Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka met with the Ambassador of the Federated States of Micronesia Carson K. Sigrah this week.

Ambassador Sigrah conveyed his appreciation on Fiji’s role in reuniting the Pacific Islands Forum especially Prime Minister Rabuka and his reconciliatory efforts with the Micronesian sub-region.

It was also an opportunity to renew Fiji and FSM’s commitment and cooperation to advance the bilateral relations that has spanned over 36 years.

Rabuka affirmed Fiji’s commitment to regional solidarity while citing the importance of Ocean of Peace Concept, to promote and uphold peace and prosperity in the Pacific and to the greater global community.

He looks forward to discussing the concept with Forum Leaders in Tonga.

Prime Minister welcomed the prospects for cooperation opportunities with police forces for both countries noting the increase in transnational organized crime in the region.

This was highly welcomed by Ambassador Sigrah as beneficial to both countries as well as the region.

Fiji and FSM will commemorate with 36th anniversary of the relationship on August 5th.