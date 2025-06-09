Fiji Airways appoints Narendra Kumar to Board

Fiji Airways has appointed Narendra Kumar to its Board of Directors, effective from February 13.

The national airline has also acknowledged and thanked Daksesh Patel for his contribution and dedicated service to the company.

Group Chair Nalin Patel says Kumar brings extensive experience in tourism, aviation, governance and finance, and will support Fiji Airways’ growth and strategic direction.

Kumar currently serves as a Director of House of Travel Pty Limited in Australia and House of Travel Holdings Limited.

His executive career includes roles as Chief Executive of Qantas Link and Chief Financial Officer of Qantas International, where he led major transformation and restructuring programmes.

The airline also confirmed that following Patel’s resignation, the Fiji National Provident Fund has appointed Kumar as its representative on the Fiji Airways Board.

