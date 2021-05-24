Fiji Airways adds extra safety measures

Fiji should see four tourist flights land tomorrow and Thursday as international borders re-open in less than 24 hours.

Fiji Airways is working closely with the Ministry of Health to monitor and minimize the risk of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from entering the country.

As an added measure, the airline says it will introduce an additional check at the airport tomorrow, for all travellers to declare where they have been in the last 14 days.

According to the national carrier the safety protection protocols from COVID-19 and its potential variants are included in the border-reopening framework which was designed to deal with situations like this.

The framework already designates separate protocols for Travel Partner Countries (TPC), Non-Travel Partner Countries (Non-TPC), and Non-TPC Red List Countries which have the strictest requirements in place.

Fiji Airways has an independently verified Travel Ready programme that has several safeguards to minimize risk, and the carrier has medically qualified Customer Wellness Champions onboard to enforce these measures.

These protections are now further enhanced with the implementation of Fiji Airways’ “No Jab, No Fly” Vaccination Policy, which requires all adults (over 18 years of age) to be fully vaccinated with a Fiji-approved vaccine prior to travel.