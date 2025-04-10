Fiji aims to build digital skills

The government is setting an ambitious target to train 250,000 people in digital literacy by 2030.

This is part of its efforts to build a digitally connected and inclusive economy.

This initiative, spearheaded by the National Digital Strategy, is aimed at equipping Fijians with essential skills needed to thrive in the evolving global digital economy.

Permanent Secretary for Communications Shaheen Ali explained that the initiative goes beyond basic digital literacy.

He states will focus on developing skills in areas such as data analysis, cyber security, and software development, key competencies required in the modern job market.

“And this is not just about volume, but quality connection. We need to create, through this strategy, over 40,000 new and high-paying jobs in the digital and adjacent sectors.”

The broader vision, according to Ali is to position Fiji among the top digital economies not just in the Pacific but within the Asia-Pacific region.

By preparing Fijians for high-paying jobs in emerging sectors such as IT, e-commerce, digital marketing, and AI, the government hopes to ensure that the workforce is ready for the digital challenges of the future.

