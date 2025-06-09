Fiji advocates SIDS land management support

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji is participating in the 23rd session of the Committee for the Review of the Implementation of the Convention under the UN Convention to Combat Desertification .

The meeting, held from December 1–5, focuses on accelerating land degradation neutrality and building drought resilience.

Director of the Land Resource Planning and Development Division Amena Banuve, is emphasizing the unique vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States, where land degradation threatens food, water, and energy security.

Article continues after advertisement

Banuve says, CRIC 23 provides a platform for UNCCD parties to review progress and prepare recommendations for COP 17 in August 2026.

Key discussions include monitoring neutrality commitments, strengthening drought strategies, shaping the post-2030 UNCCD framework, and addressing gender dimensions and sand and dust storms.

Banuve stressed the importance of sustainable management of every inch of land for SIDS and called for tailored support.

Fiji’s delegation is also engaging in side events and regional consultations to ensure island nations’ voices are reflected in the final recommendations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.