Fiji advances cyber security with CMM model

Director General of Digital Government Transformation, Tupou'tuah Baravilala [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

Cybersecurity is a proactive approach to safeguarding against potential risks people face as they increasingly use digital technology.

Director General of Digital Government Transformation, Tupou’tuah Baravilala, acknowledges the progress made in cyber security in Fiji by implementing the Cybercrime Act and safeguards.

She anticipates the recommendations and implementation of the upcoming Cyber Security Maturity Model review.

“We’re making sure that everyone has a room and I’m very excited about the outcomes from this report and then for us to progressively implement that in Fiji”.

Oceanic Cyber Security Center Head Researcher Dr James Boorman emphasized how the CMM review can bolster cyber security in the country.

“We see cyber security maturity as a journey and understanding where you are on that journey is a really important to deciding where you’re gonna go next and essentially the CMM helps you understand where they are now and plot a sequence of the next step to strengthen cyber security across all those dimensions and across the different sectors of society”.

Meanwhile, Deputy British High Commissioner Nicola Noble states that this review will be a valuable tool for the government.

“We hope that this new review will assist the Fijian government to evaluate progress and inform future cyber development priorities”.

With the launch of the Cyber Security Capacity Maturity Model, Fiji hopes to progress towards a safer digital landscape with a collaborative approach.