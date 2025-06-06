FICAC to speed up prosecutions with expert hire

[File Photo]

A senior legal consultant will be engaged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to review long-pending cases and prioritise prosecutions.

FICAC has also set up a Special Taskforce to clear a backlog of unresolved investigations and fast-track new files.

The Corruption Prevention Department has also been realigned with staff moved to other units to strengthen investigations and prosecutions. An awareness unit will continue education and outreach work.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC merged its Audit & Compliance Unit with the Monitoring & Evaluation Team to form an Oversight and Accountability Unit. This new unit will monitor performance and ensure compliance.

FICAC has begun reviewing its Standing Orders and plans to introduce two new features used in other jurisdictions to boost transparency and accountability.

According to the statement, Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika said these changes reflect a focus on results, discipline and delivering value for public funds.

The reforms have been announced within a week of Rokoika’s appointment and aim to modernise FICAC’s operations in line with its mandate.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.