FICAC sticks to evidence-based approach

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has stressed its focus on procedural integrity and evidence-based decision-making as it concludes 2025.

Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika said the Commission was committed to fairness, independence and maintaining public confidence.

Rokoika said since June, FICAC has strengthened internal systems to ensure investigations and prosecutions meet strict legal standards.

“Not every complaint leads to an investigation, and not every investigation results in prosecution. This is not inaction, but the lawful application of legal standards.”

Over the past six months, the FICAC received 108 complaints, of which 81 were assessed, allowing only cases with sufficient evidence to proceed.

Rokoika said FICAC was currently managing 268 active investigation files across the country. The Legal Division has 172 matters pending in court including cases dating back to 2013.

Since June, Rokoika states 14 charges have been filed, reflecting careful application of prosecutorial discretion.

Rokoika stressed that the pace of investigations depends on the strength of the evidence, not public pressure.

She added that FICAC continues to focus on prevention and education, working with public institutions and engaging the public to raise awareness about corruption risks.

