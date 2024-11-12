FICAC receives 39 complaints, pursues 12 corruption cases

A total of thirty-nine complaints were lodged with Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption last month.

According to the data released by FICAC these complaints underwent assessment by the Legal and Prosecution Department.

FICAC says twenty-seven complaints were non-corruption related in nature and were recommended for referrals to the relevant authorities while twelve complaints were corruption related in nature and were recommended for either preliminary investigation or a full investigation.

FICAC also laid charges against three individuals in two cases.

The three were charged with eight counts of obtaining a financial advantage, falsification of documents, general dishonesty causing a loss and abuse of office.

FICAC says they will continue to ensure that transparency, accountability, and integrity remain at the forefront of public service.