FICAC appeals Ravu’s acquittal

Kalaveti Ravu (left), Tekata Toaisi (right)

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has appealed the acquittal of former Minister for Fisheries, Kalaveti Ravu, and former Fisheries Regional Manager North, Tekata Toaisi.

Ravu was charged with one count of abuse of office, while Toaisi faced a charge of abetting the abuse.

Both were acquitted in March this year.

In this matter, it was alleged that between July 25th and August 31st, 2023, Ravu interfered in an investigation by the Ministry of Forestry into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

The Magistrates Court had found that there was no relevant and admissible evidence on the element of the Arbitrary Act.

FICAC’s appeal will be heard in the Suva High Court on July 14.

